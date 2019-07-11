A 27-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday in Camden, authorities said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting about 12:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Empire Avenue and found a wounded Ziare Walls of Camden lying on the ground. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 20 minutes later.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org or call 856-225-8643 or the Camden County Police Department at 856-757-7042.