Good morning, Eagles fans! It’s game day. The Eagles travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It’s still early in the season, but this Week 3 matchup will elevate the victor into first place in the NFC East.

Filling the Graham void

When the Eagles step onto the turf at AT&T Stadium, they’ll be led by multiple players including quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive end Josh Sweat.

It was Sweat, 24, who signed contract extension worth up to $42 million last weekend, cementing his role in the team’s future for multiple seasons. This year, Sweat has already played a carer-high 48% of the team’s defensive snaps. His role is expected to increase with veteran Brandon Graham out for the year with a torn Achilles injury.

Sweat, along with defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, have flashed during the first two games. Both players will look to carry that momentum into Dallas.

“It just shows that they have plans going forward,” Sweat said. “Whatever they have planned, it is what it is. I’m just going to play the role that I’m in right now. That’s what got me here. Just doing what I’ve been doing regardless of what it is.”