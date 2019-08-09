The position with the best depth, Dave, is the offensive line. With the addition of first-round tackle Andre Dillard and the continued development of former rugby player Jordan Mailata, and four Pro Bowlers among their starting five, this is as good — and as deep — a front line as I can remember the Eagles ever having. And as you may know, I’ve been around a while. As for the least depth, I’d have to say linebacker, with defensive end a close second. Nigel Bradham, who still is recovering from torn ligaments in his toe, is expected back by Week 1. But the rest of the LB unit has a lot of question marks. That was evident against the Titans when linebackers Nate Gerry and L.J. Fort both gave up touchdown catches. At end, the trade of Michael Bennett and the retirement of Chris Long has weakened this group. If Derek Barnett isn’t able to come back strong from his torn rotator cuff, they could have problems.