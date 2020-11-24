Good question, Mask. Nice name! I think it will take more than just Pederson’s blessing to get guys such as Peters and Alshon Jeffery out of the way for younger, more promising guys such as Jordan Mailata and Travis Fulgham. The decision to turn the page on regressing veterans, even those who had a significant impact on the Super Bowl LII team, is going to have to be an organizational decision. Both Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman would likely have a hand in the team’s deciding to get younger and less proven at key spots, but every week that ends in a loss makes the case to do so that much stronger.