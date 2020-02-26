At receiver, I think it makes far more sense to address the team’s need through the draft. No, it’s not ideal to go into the draft with a glaring need, but the position group is so deep, I’m not sure how much it will hurt them. Should you have some pause about the front office’s ability to draft the right receiver? Sure. It’s a tricky position to project for a lot of reasons, and the Eagles don’t have a good track record. But there are a handful of guys who should be Day 1 contributors who will be available in the first round. Even trading up to get a guy like Henry Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb, or Jerry Jeudy could be a good idea, as it would give the team a really high likelihood of having an impact player right out of the gate.