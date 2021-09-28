At 19, and with just 24 professional games on his resume, right winger Tyson Foerster is a long shot to earn a spot on the Flyers’ opening-night roster.

But Wade Allison’s ankle injury, coupled with Foerster’s strong play thus far in training camp, has at least put him on coach Alain Vigneault’s radar.

Foerster, whose blazing shot is NHL-ready, had some eye-opening performances in rookie camp. He will get a chance to show he belongs during the upcoming preseason games, and probably needs an offensive eruption to beat the odds and earn a roster spot.

In the last year, “there’s a definite improvement in his skating, definite improvement in his puck protection,” Vigneault said on Sunday. “He loves to shoot the puck. That’s a great quality to have, especially when you have that release. He’s a young player, but we’re going to give him a look. He’s definitely going to get out there in the exhibitions there. See what he can prove and show what he can do for us.”

» READ MORE: From the archives: How working on a sheep farm helped turn the Flyers’ Tyson Foerster into a top NHL prospect

Foerster was ticketed to play in the Ontario Hockey League last season, but the schedule was wiped out by COVID-19. Hence, he (and others) were allowed to play as an underage AHL player.

He made the most of his opportunity, scoring 10 goals and tallying 17 points in 24 games while playing mostly against older players.

“I think it helped me hugely,” Foerster, a first-round selection (23rd overall) in 2020, said this summer about his time in the AHL. “All those guys are strong. In the OHL, the third and fourth lines aren’t as good. But all four lines are good [in the AHL], and it’s a grind and you just have to work for everything.

“I think I showed I can play on that level,” he added. “I know there’s another step to get to.”

With dynamic performances in the preseason games, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound Foerster will at least give himself a shot at reaching the NHL. If he doesn’t make the team, he may return to the Phantoms because the AHL is giving exemptions to underage players who played in at least 20 games last season.

Wherever he plays, Foerster has the look of a big-time sniper -- and someone who will be a major part of the Flyers at some point in the future.

We hope you’ve been enjoying this newsletter, but between us, we think we can do better. We’ve decided to merge our individual team newsletters with the Inquirer Sports Daily, relaunching that newsletter as a flagship email for the best of all our sports coverage. In the new Sports Daily, you’ll be hearing directly from our sports writers — me included! — about the biggest news in Philly sports. We’re making this change to ensure that we can consistently deliver our best sports coverage to your inbox, regardless of which teams are in season or what the sports talk of the town is at any given time.

This means you will no longer be receiving On the Fly in its current form. If you do not want to subscribe to Sports Daily, simply unsubscribe from On the Fly. Otherwise, we’ll send you the new and improved edition each weekday morning starting Monday.

Thank you for reading.

— Sam Carchidi (flyers@inquirer.com)

Things to know

Important dates

Tuesday: Islanders at Flyers, exhibition game, 7 p.m. (NBCSP+)

Thursday: Flyers at Boston, exhibition game, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday: Washington at Flyers, exhibition game, 7 p.m. (NBCSP+)

Monday: Boston at Flyers, exhibition game, 7 p.m. (NBCSP)

Oct. 5: Flyers vs. Islanders, exhibition game in Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m. (97.5 FM, no TV)

Oct. 8: Flyers at Washington, exhibition game, 7 p.m. (NBCSP)

Oct. 15: Vancouver at Flyers, season opener, 7 p.m. (NBCSP)

From the mailbag

Question: Assuming Morgan Frost does not earn the role, would you rather see Derick Brassard in the 2C spot or have G (Claude Giroux) come off the top-line left wing to fill the spot?

-- Demosthenes of Athens on Twitter

Answer: At this point in his career, Giroux is better-suited at left wing, so I would leave him there and build chemistry with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. There was too much flux in the lines last year. Let them play together for a while and get some cohesiveness. As far as Brassard and Frost, both figure to play center in middle-six roles while Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery) is sidelined for about 10 games. Their lines will probably get the same amount of time, so I wouldn’t get too hung up as to whom is centering the No. 2 or No. 3 lines.

Send questions by email (scarchidi@inquirer.com) or on Twitter (@broadstbull), and they could be answered in a future edition.