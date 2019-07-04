Answer: Thanks, Ben. You sent your email on the morning of the 54th anniversary of Thomas’ fight with Dick Allen, so I hope that doesn’t mean Jay Bruce is going to be scrapping with a teammate this week. Bruce has been excellent and your comparison to Thomas is a good one. Thomas joined the Phillies in August and had a .829 OPS in 39 games with the Phillies. Bruce has a .880 OPS in his first 24 games. The Phillies did not expect Bruce to play everyday, but injuries have forced that to be the case. They hope he can stay healthy. Side note: Frank Thomas and my grandfather were both in a seminary together outside Pittsburgh. Both left. One became a major-leaguer and one became a schoolteacher. We can’t all play baseball.