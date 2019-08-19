Answer: Thanks, Larry. This email came in just as Jared Hughes gave up an 0-2 homer to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. Three innings earlier, Luis Urias hit a two-strike homer off Jason Vargas. But it was not just a trend isolated to Sunday. The Phillies have allowed 66 two-strike homers this season in 124 games, which is the eighth-most in the majors and the third-most in the National League. Interestingly, the NL teams with more are division rivals: the Mets and Marlins. Why are the Phillies giving up so many? It comes down to execution. Both two-strike homers on Sunday came after the pitchers missed their spot. J.T. Realmuto was set up inside for Urias, but the pitch trailed outside. The catcher wanted Hughes to throw low and outside to Austin Hedges, but instead it was low and inside. The Phillies’ pitchers have to be better at finishing batters with two strikes.