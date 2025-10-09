Phils in 5 | Extra Innings in Red October

See what happens when the top of the lineup hits like the top of the lineup? The Phils aren’t done yet. And it’s not too crazy to think they can pull this thing off. It’s gotta be the powder blues.

Topper’s save: Rob Thomson’s genius might have preserved his job with a must-win Game 3. What a grab: Bohm’s catch felt like a game changer. Move up J.T.: The Phils scored eight runs, but they could still tweak their lineup for Game 4.

Not so fast, L.A.

It’s going to be something if the Phillies win three straight to reach the NLCS but the heavy lifting is over.

Of the three wins the Phils need, Wednesday night’s 8-2 romp was the biggest challenge. The Phils pieced together their pitching in an elimination game on the road with two starters while facing a Cy Young contender who had not allowed an earned run in 24 innings. There’s no easy wins in October, but they won’t get tougher than that.

The Phils have their Cy Young contender on the mound Thursday night against Tyler Glasnow, who is L.A.’s starter not named Snell, Ohtani, or Yamamoto. The Phils forced Dave Roberts to use four relievers on Wednesday night and avoided using Jhoan Duran. They’ll have Cristopher Sánchez and a full bullpen ready for Game 4 with the possibility for a six-out save from Duran.

The series felt finished after Game 2. Now? There’s no reason to think the Phils can’t bring the series home for Game 5. And then anything can happen.

Glasnow was excellent this season (3.19 ERA in 18 starts) but looked ordinary as a reliever in Game 1 vs. the Phils. He faced eight batters and allowed half of them to reach base. Way back in April, Glasnow started vs. the Phils and failed to record an out in the third inning as he walked five and gave up five runs before being lifted.

This could be a favorable matchup for the Phillies in Game 4. Glasnow threw his fastball 41% of the time this season to left-handed hitters and only three teams had a better slugging percentage by left-handed hitters against right-handed fastballs.

The Phils won in Game 3 because they received the production they expected from the top of their lineup. Trea Turner was 3 for 5, Kyle Schwarber homered twice, and Bryce Harper had two hits. Schwarber and Harper slugged .623 this season against right-handed fastballs. They should be in a good spot to keep it going in Game 4 vs. Glasnow.

If so, the Phils’ flight home will be fueled with momentum instead of jet fuel. Citizens Bank Park will be electric on Saturday, the Phils already made Ohtani look human, and Jesús Luzardo was excellent in Game 2. Why not? First, they have to win on Thursday night. The Phils picked themselves up off the mat in Game 3. They’re back in the fight.

Coverage cleanup

🏆 Topper’s genius: Rob Thomson needed this win to have a chance to return for the 2026 season. Marcus Hayes says he rolled the dice and came up a winner.

💣 Schwarbomb to the rescue: Kyle Schwarber gave the Phillies life — and a big momentum shift — with two homers.

🔥 Closing time: The Phillies’ big eighth inning not only broke the game open, it kept Jhoan Duran fresh for Game 4.

🤞🏻 Time to believe: David Murphy says this series sure feels closer to even than to elimination.

👏 Defending the fans: Jimmy Rollins had plenty to say about Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and more.

Numbers game

Schwarber is now third all-time in career postseason homers as his two homers in Game 3 pushed him past Bernie Williams. Schwarber has 23 homers in 291 plate appearances while other top 10 postseason home run hitters all have at least 300 playoff plate appearances. Manny Ramirez’s 29 homers are the most all-time but he had 493 plate appearances in the postseason. Schwarber is on pace to have 39 homers by the time he has that many postseason PAs.

I’m still thinking about

Alec Bohm’s leaping catch in the fifth inning. The Phils just left the bases loaded and were clinging to a two-run lead when Tommy Edman hit a line drive that seemed headed to left field. But there was Bohm, lifting himself into the air to snag it. That inning could have been completely different if Edman started it with a hit before Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez came up. It was instead a momentum shifting grab and Suárez kept rolling.

Watching for next

The Phils should swap J.T. Realmuto and Bohm in the lineup for Game 4. Realmuto has had some of the Phils’ best at-bats during this series and would give Harper better protection as the cleanup hitter. He homered and doubled in Game 3 and should be batting fourth on Thursday night.

