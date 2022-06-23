Talent is recognized in Philly, and when the student is willing, guided in the right direction for optimal development.

When Jalen Duren arrived at Roman Catholic, his raw skills needed to be refined to be a true top prospect in basketball. How it all happened was a group effort, and the participants are ready to explain each contribution made to help polish Duren into a player who may be an NBA lottery pick diamond.

Sam Cohn tracked down the origin story of the player whose potential now shines for all to see.

Sixers could be active on draft day

You’ve read the reporting of The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, whose sources revealed that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA draft have been mentioned as potential trade chips in recent weeks.

Now, we finally have some semblance of what the team has been angling for in those dealings. Taking a cue from Joel Embiid, who said the Sixers need more tough players like P.J. Tucker, president Daryl Morey and the front office are expressing interest in Tucker with hopes of bringing more veteran leadership to a team led by Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

Whether this pans out is anyone’s guess, but expect the Sixers to be active as the clock ticks down on their draft pick.

Next: The Sixers will select with the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, which starts at 8 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center.

Phillies trying to rediscover their offense

That 14-3 start under interim manager Rob Thomson hit a speed bump in Arlington, Texas, the past two days. The Phillies were swept in their two-game series against the Rangers after losing 4-2 on Wednesday. Zack Wheeler didn’t look particularly sharp, although he got little help from his offense despite getting Bryce Harper back in the lineup after a three-game absence because of an infected blister on his left index finger. Now on a three-game losing streak, the Phillies will try to figure it out against the Padres.

The Phillies got some good news Wednesday after the bullpen session for Zach Eflin, who has a bruised right knee, went “really well,” and he could make his next scheduled start on Saturday.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series in San Diego at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Ranger Suárez (5-4, 4.43) will start against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (8-0, 1.59).

Will Torts clean house?

Now that the Flyers have named a coach in John Tortorella, will that result in a major roster shakeup?

Which player the Flyers should draft at No. 5 overall?

Olivia Reiner and Giana Han answer some of the Flyers’ most pressing questions in our latest roundtable.

Rapinoe has a new role

It’s fair to say that as creative and polished as Megan Rapinoe has been on the field for the United States women’s national team for many years, she also has lost a step.

The midfielder isn’t afraid to admit this, however, and she is ready to embrace a new role to help the team.

Jonathan Tannenwald got the latest from the USWNT legend.

Worth a look

Bird’s babe: Megan Rapinoe’s fiance, Sue Bird, is in the midst of her final year of a legendary basketball career and the midfielder had comments and congratulations.

