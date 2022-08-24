It’s awful nice to see Bryce Harper moonshots disappear over a fence.

So what if he was wearing a Lehigh Valley jersey, and those homers weren’t flying out of Citizens Bank Park?

Harper and his thumb looked a-OK in his first rehab assignment, a good sign if he is to return to the Phillies lineup on Monday. David Murphy breaks down Harper’s outing.

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Do you think it will take Bryce Harper long to get back into his groove when he returns? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

As the Phillies await the return of their biggest current star, the future looks bright for two potential young stars down on the farm. Pitchers Andrew Painter, 19, and Mick Abel, 20, who recently were promoted to double-A Reading, have gotten off to strong starts at their new stop. Farm director Preston Mattingly says the plan is to get them pitching deeper into games.

Harper isn’t the only left-handed power bat joining Lehigh Valley. Darick Hall was sent down to get regular playing time.

It was a wild ride, but the Phillies came out on top Tuesday night. The hero this time? Nick Maton.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Reds at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (1-1, 3.80) will start against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.97).

As Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and the Eagles practice against the Miami Dolphins over the next couple of days, there will be some intrigue with their counterparts.

For Hurts, it’s a meeting with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. The story is well documented. Tagovailoa took over for Hurts as the starter in Tuscaloosa. Hurts transferred and continued his career at Oklahoma. Both are now starting quarterbacks in the NFL. One player who’s been a teammate of both players in the league is Eagles backup quarterback Reid Sinnett, and he offered perspective on what their leadership styles are like.

For Sirianni, he’s a modern coach just like Miami’s Mike McDaniel is. They’re millennials. They coach with empathy. And that’s the way the head coaching profession is trending as the players themselves get younger.

The Eagles’ roster is now down to 80 after a few more players were cut. Others are standing out, including second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

There’s a new TV deal that brings the National Women’s Soccer League final to CBS, which will televise the final in prime time at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 from Audi Field in Washington. It’s the first time the final will be shown on broadcast television in an evening time slot.

Meanwhile, the Union have welcomed home a player they helped develop.

Worth a look

Local flair: Joel Embiid and Dawn Staley headline the nominees for the 2022 Wanamaker Award.

Passing the baton: Legendary Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke is retiring after over 50 years. Here are some of the highlights of her illustrious career.

Bigger spotlight: The NCAA women’s basketball championship game is moving to ABC.

Moving on: The title defense continues for Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked you: Certain Eagles players have semi-hidden athletic talents — can you name the one who can ride a unicycle? Without checking the Internet for help, send us your answer.

Answer: D: Dallas Goedert. Mark M. was first with the correct answer.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Kerith Gabriel, Sam Cohn, Mike Sielski, Josh Tolentino, the Associated Press, and Jonathan Tannenwald.