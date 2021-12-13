What works in the regular season isn’t always built to withstand the pressures of playoff basketball. Teams that have been there before understand that truism better than most.

Perhaps some sportswriters would only be celebrating when their local team takes down one of the NBA’s best, but the Inquirer’s Keith Pompey is looking ahead and diagnosing that defeating the Golden State Warriors is only disguising an ongoing problem that the Sixers will eventually need to solve. Who will consistently help ease the scoring burden on Joel Embiid?

It’s easy to blame Ben Simmons for refusing to play anymore with the Sixers, but the truth also is that as long as the organization holds out for the best trade option possible in exchange for Simmons, that’s all the longer that the team itself is left rather short of help.

As the season moves on and the playoffs approach, it will be more crucial to either get another scoring option alongside Embiid or face the reality that the playoffs will be an extremely difficult endeavor.

— Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport

Tell us: Who do you think would be an ideal fit for the Sixers to pick up in a trade? sports.daily@inquirer.com

» TO YOUR INBOX: Sign up here to get The Inquirer Sports Daily emailed to you every weekday morning

Early Birds

Eagles center Jason Kelce last week was named the Eagles’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, as he has been the heart and soul of the team. He was last limping off the field, and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to play on Sunday against Washington.

A Kelce-led offensive line is also columnist Marcus Hayes’ No. 1 thing he’s learned about the rebuilt Eagles. The O-line can carry the Eagles should Kelce stay healthy.

Extra Innings

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, even despite the ongoing MLB lockout, has to assess the Phillies’ needs for the upcoming season (assuming there is one) and there are some positions in which the team has a surplus. Scott Lauber takes a look at who might be dealt away before spring training begins (assuming it does).

Off the Dribble

It’s to the Sixers’ credit that most of the team has found another gear that thus far has compensated for the loss of All-Star Ben Simmons this season.

One Sixer who has stepped up even more than before has taken on a greater defensive role. In their most recent game, Matisse Thybulle shone against one of the game’s best-ever shooters.

On the Fly

The Flyers have gone from 10 straight losses to two straight wins. Can they keep the good times rolling?

With games against three under .500 teams, the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, Sam Carchidi writes that the door could just be a crack open for a Flyers revival. Another positive sign has been the recent play of James van Riemsdyk, who scored three goals this weekend after previously scoring just two in 24 games.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the Devils at 7 p.m.(NBCSP).

Fleet Street

It is truly a special season for a team when even a player on the bench for much of it believes it to be so. Especially a player like Stuart Findlay, a defender who has seen and experienced the sport at its most passionate in the leagues of Britain. He told Jonathan Tannenwald in an exclusive interview his views on the past year with the club. Sure, the Union didn’t lift the MLS Cup, but they proved themselves capable and both Findley and the Union fans are hungry for more next season.

Next: The Union are expected to have an end-of-season news conference this week.

Worth a look

Readers react

All the fans who wrote in to the Sports Daily believe Tyrese Maxey can lead the Sixers to the NBA playoffs.

Maxey can lead the Sixers to the playoffs as the point guard. He can do that if other Sixers play as well as they did last year or better (without Simmons). He isn’t going to lead them to a championship though, nor would Simmons have done that either. Maxey can be an integral part of a championship team, with an addition of a very good and established guard. — John W.

Maxey is an untouchable for the Sixers. Huge upside and natural ability plus bust his gut work ethic is everything the 76ers need. He’s the non-Simmons and once he experiences and learns, he’ll surpass Simmons and without question lead them into the playoffs. It’s no wonder why the city loves this kid! — Dave B.