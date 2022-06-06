Change isn’t always easy, but sometimes it is needed.

The slumping Phillies couldn’t seem to get it together and Joe Girardi seemed helpless to steer them in the right direction. Now, however, the team has won three games in a row under interim coach Rob Thomson. Granted, it was a sweep of the hapless Angels, but the evident verve and excitement from a team that had previously seemed half-awake was notable.

The club still isn’t at .500 yet, but at 25 games won to 29 lost, the climb to a winning record doesn’t seem as distant as it appeared last week at this time.

— Andrea Canales, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓What’s your take on Rob Thomson so far? Are you impressed or skeptical about his management skills still? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Showalter’s scouting report on Thomson

Rob Thomson and Buck Showalter only briefly worked together one spring training, but their connection goes way back to 1989. And the Mets manager is a big fan of Thomson, who took over as Phillies interim manager on Friday. “You know, as a competitor in the division, I was hoping they would go in a different direction than Robbie, you know what I’m saying? Robbie is a good hire.”

Next: After a day off on Monday, the Phillies open a three-game series in Milwaukee at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (4-3, 4.69) starts against Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57).

A lot is at stake for Nick Sirianni

We know it’s going to be a season in which Jalen Hurts will have to prove himself, and it’ll be a big year for Nick Sirianni as well. In fact, according to columnist Mike Sielski, there’s just as much at stake for Sirianni.

The coach-quarterback tandem are tied together. And in the past, owner Jeffrey Lurie has shown impatience with coaches if the quarterback should falter. The Eagles have a relatively easy schedule this year. They have expectations placed on them after being lauded for their offseason additions. What happens if things go wrong?

Next: The Eagles resume OTAs today.

(Draft) class is in session

In just over one month’s time the Flyers will be on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the NHL draft. After looking at forwards Joakim Kemell and Marco Kasper yesterday, Olivia Reiner continues her series on the prospects the Flyers could target with their first round pick, with updates on Brad Lambert and Pavel Mintyukov.

Showalter’s scouting report on Thomson

Rob Thomson and Buck Showalter only briefly worked together one spring training, but their connection goes way back to 1989. And the Mets manager is a big fan of Thomson, who took over as Phillies interim manager on Friday. “You know, as a competitor in the division, I was hoping they would go in a different direction than Robbie, you know what I’m saying? Robbie is a good hire.”

Next: After a day off on Monday, the Phillies open a three-game series in Milwaukee at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (4-3, 4.69) starts against Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.57).

Fleet Street

Christian Pulisic not only was the youngest-ever United States men’s national team player to reach double-digits in both goals and assists, he even gave up a goal-scoring opportunity recently. Pulisic was holding the ball ahead of a penalty kick chance against Morocco, but he then handed the ball to Haji Wright, a player he’s known for years from youth national teams who had finally worked his way into the senior level.

Jonathan Tannenwald profiles the USMNT’s unquestioned leader.

While Pulisic didn’t lead the team to a win in their latest friendly, the scoreless draw result against Uruguay wasn’t anything to be ashamed of, either.

Worth a look

Oh, West Chester: In the College World Series opener, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for West Chester.

Swinging still : One boxer with Philly ties retains his belt in his latest fight.

More on the main man: Now might be a good time to learn what makes the Phillies’ main guy tick.

On this date

In 1937, on this date, the Phillies lost a game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to forfeit. In the first inning, the Cardinals scored five times and the Phillies twice. With two out and the Cardinals leading 8 to 2 in the top of the fifth inning, the Philadelphia players were stalling, as ordered to by manager Jimmie Wilson, hoping the umpire would cry out, “Stopped by the curfew,” but instead the umpire screamed, “forfeit,” and St. Louis was the winner.

What you’re saying about Harper versus Trout

We asked you to pick which player you’d pick for your team, Harper or Trout?

Both are fabulous players. Don’t know how the Phillies missed him in the draft. Both are paid unbelievable amounts of money to play baseball. Both have been hurt. But I give the edge to Trout, because he is from here.

— Bill M.

I’d choose Bryce, without question. He has been nothing but gold since he’s arrived, embracing Philly and the fans from the start. His stats have been excellent, but there is more to a player than simply their stats. — Jim Y.

This is like eating a Cheesesteak. Pats or Genos? They’re both excellent but which is better? Bryce hustles and is a great locker room presence, as is Mike. They are both generational talents. Injuries with both concern me. But as in the old cereal commercial I give it to Mikey. — Dominic S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, Olivia Reiner, Alex Coffey, Mike Sielski, and Marcus Hayes.