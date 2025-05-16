⚾ In the zone | Sports Daily Newsletter

Baseball can be a funny game, but sometimes it’s hard to appreciate its sense of humor. Consider the case of Jordan Romano, the Phillies reliever who found himself with an abysmal 15.26 ERA after his outing on April 19.

In mop-up duty that day against the Marlins, Romano got lit up for six runs even though his four-seam fastball velocity was clocked at 99.8 mph. “It’s probably the worst outing of my career,” the mystified pitcher said afterward.

Advertisement

Nearly a month later, Romano struck out the side Wednesday and picked up his fourth save in a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. He has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances.

Romano is looking more like the reliever who recorded 36 saves for Toronto in both 2022 and 2023.

Manager Rob Thomson likes what he is seeing: “He’s got a lot of confidence right now.”

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 6:45 (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (1-0, 5.91 ERA) is scheduled to start against Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15).

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Over the years, the Flyers have had a tendency to hire their own. It has frequently served as low-hanging fruit for fans to direct their anger toward the organization, which has often been valid.

But while the Flyers have certainly kept it in the family over the years, that hasn’t been the full story when strictly talking about the head coaching position. In fact, Rick Tocchet is just the sixth former Flyer to hold the post in 57 seasons of hockey for the Orange and Black, and the first in 10 years. To further combat the narrative, four of the previous five Flyers coaches have been promoted organically after working their way up from the minors.

Call the Flyers nepotistic all you want, but as Jackie Spiegel writes, hiring Tocchet doesn’t fit the bill.

Brad Shaw, the interim coach this season after John Tortorella was fired, will not return to work on Tocchet’s staff, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Ace Bailey’s prodigious talent was on display at Rutgers as he produced 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds this season playing alongside fellow NBA prospect Dylan Harper. That athleticism and shooting touch could be coming to Philly after the 76ers picked up the No. 3 pick in Monday’s draft lottery.

While the Sixers’ prayers were answered when they kept their top-six protected pick, Bailey’s dreams could come true if he is selected by them. Bailey said he modeled his game after Sixers star Paul George, who was signed to a max deal and figures to be in town for three more seasons. Could the 19-year-old be a good fit for the winnow Sixers? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke with the presumptive No. 3 pick about possibly coming to Philly.

Have you digested everything from the announcement of the Eagles’ schedule yet? Our EJ Smith has boiled down the most compelling contests of 2025 to six games: five matchups with playoff teams from last season and the opener against those hated also-rans, the Cowboys.

Creaking, dilapidated Pimlico Race Course will host one last Preakness Stakes on Saturday before it is torn down and rebuilt. The 150th edition of the Preakness will not feature the Kentucky Derby champion as Sovereignty is sitting this one out, but there are plenty of storylines without him. Here’s a guide to the race, including post positions, odds and our picks.

The dean of trainers at the Preakness is 89-year-old D. Wayne Lukas, who will enter his 49th horse in the race in American Promise. Lukas has won the Preakness seven times.

Worth a look

What a win! The Union exorcised some demons by finally beating the Los Angeles Galaxy. Coming to Franklin Field: Grand Slam Track’s meet later this month will be two days instead of three.

Your feedback on the Eagles’ schedule

We asked you: Which game on the Eagles schedule are you most excited about? Among your responses:

I personally am looking forward to the Eagles beating the snot out of the Giants, Cowboys and, yes, you too, Washington. (I‘m sorry but I can’t use “Commanders” cause it’s such a stupid name and I keep confusing it with “Commandos.”) Then, I’d really like them to simply squash the Chiefs, Bills, Rams, and Lions. The rest of the teams will be no problem.

September 4th will be my 77th birthday and I’d like nothing better than to celebrate it at the Eagles vs. Cowboys game. Anybody want to give me 2 tickets to that game? — Cathy J.

Either game against Washington, D.C. — Mike V.

It is hard to top an opener hosting the Dallas Cowboys for excitement, but I am both more excited or maybe more dreading the next game at the Chiefs. Can you imagine how pumped up these guys will be to avenge their Super Bowl loss? They where crushed and humiliated by the Eagles defense especially, and also the Hurts-led offense. Like most Eagle fans, I had never seen Mahomes, and Travis, and Andy so confused and frustrated. They really had no idea what was happening to them, and had no solutions. This revenge game will have a Super Bowl atmosphere for sure. — Everett S.

The Eagles vs. Bears matchup has always been rife with significance. The Fog Bowl of 1988, the playoff win at Soldier Field in 2002 to send the Eagles to their first NFC championship game in 21 years in Donovan McNabb’s hometown, or the 1979 playoff win in the wild card round. …

This year’s day-after-Thanksgiving celebration will be about more than just shopping. It’s going to be a 3 p.m. matchup that I can’t wait to see on November 28th. — Michael L.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Ed Barkowitz, EJ Smith, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thank you for reading as Sports Daily wraps up another week. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim