🏀 Good to go? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Good morning, frozen Philly.

That overtime loss to the Knicks on Saturday notwithstanding, this has been quite a different season for the 76ers. Tanking losers a season ago, they stand at 24-20 and look at times like a team that might actually win a playoff series, something the Sixers haven’t done since 2023.

Advertisement

The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away and NBA sources tell our Keith Pompey that the Sixers are willing to part ways with Andre Drummond. Pompey is not a fan of such a move, given the big man’s contributions off the bench.

In fact, Pompey writes, it might make sense for the team to do little at all at the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Whether it’s fool’s gold or not, the Sixers believe they have a chance to contend. They might try to unload some salary (Eric Gordon, anyone?), but they might just decide to see how far Nick Nurse can take this team.

Incidentally, that loss to the Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena marked the second straight game in which the Sixers got some tough calls from the referees during crunch time.

For their part, the Knicks are feeling better about their chances after beating the Sixers for the first time this season.

Because of the storm, the Sixers’ game against the Hornets in Charlotte, initially scheduled for tonight, has been moved up to 3 p.m. (NBCSP).

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓Should Joel Embiid be an NBA All-Star this season? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Whether or not you think the Phillies made an appropriate number of changes after a second straight NL East title and another loss in the divisional round of the playoffs, the pertinent question is this: Are they better or worse today than when last season ended Oct. 9 at Dodger Stadium?

Scott Lauber examines whether the Phillies are any better with a cast of characters that is one year older but almost as familiar as ever. Here are a few factors to consider.

Penn State tackle Drew Shelton is in Frisco, Texas, for East-West Shrine Bowl workouts as he prepares for the NFL draft. The Downingtown native will get even deeper in preparation when he attends the sports academy run by OL Masterminds, a program for standout offensive linemen with NFL opportunities ahead.

“Coming from Downingtown and growing into the offensive lineman that I needed to be at Penn State, and continuing to grow to be the offensive tackle I need to be in the NFL, it’s been fun,” Shelton says. “It’s been a challenge.”

Villanova coach Kevin Willard is taking no moral victories from a 75-67 road loss to No. 2 Connecticut in overtime on Saturday. Sure, the Wildcats battled, but they also missed 10 of 15 layups.

“I don’t like losing,” Willard said. “We should have won that game.”

Things went better for St. Joseph’s, which had three players score 20 points in an 81-74 victory against Dayton.

The Flyers had lost six straight before heading west to take on three of the NHL’s best. They headed home after taking five out of six points, capped by a 7-3 victory against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. Owen Tippett notched his second career hat trick against Colorado.

“He’s a big-time player,” goalie Sam Ersson said. “He makes big-time plays at the right time when we need it. And he’s that guy who can score from anywhere. He just doesn’t need much. And you give him the finger, he’ll take the whole hand.”

Sports snapshot

Legendary Dragons: Malik Rose and coach Bill Herrion led Drexel to three NCAA Tournament bids in the 1990s. On Saturday, they joined the Dragons’ Hall of Fame. Revenge for St. John’s: The Red Storm topped Villanova’s women to avenge a 37-point loss.

On this date

Jan. 26, 2025: The Eagles throttled the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC championship game. Saquon Barkley rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

The Phillies led the National League in batting average and finished second in OPS last season as they won their second consecutive NL East title. That offense was led by a lineup that generally featured Trea Turner leading off, Kyle Schwarber batting second, and Bryce Harper batting third. Harper has spent most of his career batting third.

This year might be different.

Asked if the changes could involve Harper moving out of the three-hole, manager Rob Thomson said, “Yes.”

A change might do him good, and here’s why. More from Marcus Hayes.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Devin Jackson, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Ryan Mack, Conor Smith, and Katie Lewis.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading. Here’s hoping you stay warm in this deep freeze. I’ll see you in Tuesday’s newsletter. — Jim