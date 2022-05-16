Sure, the Phillies won the recent series with the Dodgers, but there had to be at least a little chagrin for any Philadelphia fans present when the Dodger Stadium organist played the Sixers song.

Because of course, the 76ers are once more out of the playoffs.

The blame game fires up again, and depending on which theory you personally espouse, there are a lot of solutions. A tougher, battle-hardened Joel Embiid would go a long way.

James Harden, slimmed down and on a slimmed-down contract, could also play a key role.

Then again, can the Sixers, and especially Daryl Morey, be realistic about what Harden offers?

Hope springs eternal, because there’s always another season.

Sixers fans get more unfulfilled hope

Joel Embiid was healthy and playing the best basketball of his career. James Harden was secured at the trade deadline. And Tyrese Maxey emerged as a second-year dynamo. The Sixers had so much going for them that their fans dropped the skepticism and started to dream. And then came the playoffs, and injuries and poor performances took center stage.

As The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski writes, delivering false hope is the worst thing you can do to a Philly sports fan. The Sixers have delivered little more than that.

Next: The Sixers’ season is over but draft season is on the horizon. The NBA Combine kicks off on Monday and the front office will be on the hunt for their next first-round steal.

O-line cornerstones

Jordan Mailata might be better known as “Thingamabob” to fans of the “The Masked Singer,” but to the Eagles, he could be on a path to stardom on the field as well. The combination he forms with guard Landon Dickerson on the left side of the offensive line is a strength for the team. And it helps that the two linemen are close too. As Mailata describes it, “We have a good bromance going on.”

So close to a four-game sweep of the Dodgers

The Phillies were one out away from a four-game sweep of the first-place Dodgers on Sunday, but Corey Knebel couldn’t close things out. He retired the first two batters, but Cody Bellinger tripled, Chris Taylor walked and Gavin Lux drove them both home with a walk-off two run-double. “It’s just frustrating, altogether,” Knebel said. “It would be nice to have a sweep against these guys. It’s tough to do in this place.” Overall the trip out west to Seattle and L.A. was a success with the Phillies winning five of seven games.

Bryce Harper was out of the lineup Sunday and possibly Tuesday after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection on Sunday morning to treat the small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow.

The Phillies lost a friend from their 1993 World Series team in David West, who died from brain cancer at age 57.

Next: After an off day on Monday, the Phillies open up a homestand with a three-game series against the Padres at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

What the Union are missing

The Union are stuck in a rut of not terrible, but not great results. In draw after draw, they have coughed up a leads and have had to settle for splitting points. The latest example was Saturday night’s rivalry game against New York Red Bull.

Jonathan Tannenwald diagnoses the main problem as being less a weak defense and more the team’s depleted offense. In essence, the Union are missing their Great Dane, Mikael Uhre.

Next: On Wednesday, the Union face Inter Miami, the team that loaned them Julián Carranza (although he can’t play against them due to league rules).

On this date

In 2001, Allen dropped 52 points in a game 5 playoff game against the Toronto Raptors, becoming the second player besides Michael Jordan to score 50+ twice in one playoff series (Iverson had previously scored 54 points in the series, in game 2).

What you’re saying about the Sixers

With all due respect, Mr. Joel Embiid is way too clumsy to play basketball. He stepped on Scotty Barnes’ ankle, he went after Pascal Siakam once too many times and he crushed Danny Green. — Fran M.

I am at a loss as what to do. I am sure about 3 things. 1) Do not fire Doc Rivers 2) Do not sign Harden to any more than a one year deal for no more than 20 million. 3) Mark D’Antoni IS NOT THE ANSWER. — Daniel W.

Get rid of Harden. Restructure Tobias Harris’ contract, get a real point guard, get a real 3 point shooter, get a real back-up center. In other words...lots to do! — Bill M.

