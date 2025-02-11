🦅 The party goes on | Sports Daily Newsletter

Say one thing about the Super Bowl champion Eagles and their fans: They know how to party.

In the postgame locker room late Sunday after the blowout of the Chiefs, Howie Roseman danced, Jalen Hurts puffed a cigar, and it got so wild, Nolan Smith said, that “we ran out of liquor.” This was a team celebrating in style, with the memories still fresh from that excruciating loss to Kansas City two years ago.

Advertisement

Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter reveled in what he called “togetherness. We’re all together. We’re all one. It’s like a college atmosphere in here.”

The atmosphere in Center City was pretty festive, too, as fans stormed into the streets. Here’s a 360-degree look at how they partied on Broad Street, and no greased poles were needed.

On Monday morning, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reflected on the special bonding by the new Super Bowl champs. “We’ve embraced that celebration so much,” Sirianni said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shown the guys celebrating together and how much that means to us, because, again, that just emphasizes team. And then to be able to do that last night, it was kind of everything kind of coming together as one. The final celebration.”

It is not over yet, of course. The city confirmed that the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade will be on Friday.

We all remember how great the last parade was. Can’t help wondering whether any speakers will be dressed like Mummers this time around.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Which Philadelphia team will win a championship next? Will we wait until the Eagles do it again next year? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

General manager Howie Roseman had quite an offseason, and several of his new acquisitions played big roles in the Super Bowl triumph. Draft picks Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt did not shrink in the spotlight. Free-agent signings Zack Baun and C.J. Gardner-Johnson excelled, too. On offense, Saquon Barkley’s gravity opened up the passing game and Mekhi Becton helped anchor the line.

Roseman’s new additions helped to create the most talented roster in franchise history.

Vic Fangio, the mastermind of the Eagles defense, quietly savored the moment. He won his first Super Bowl in a career that goes back to the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

Brandon Graham inspired the Eagles with his return to the field for the Super Bowl: “If it is my last one, it was a hell of a way to go out.”

Guerschon Yabusele garnered serious interest at the NBA trade deadline, but the 76ers were reluctant to part with him. Instead, they prioritized retaining him in free agency this summer, trading away Reggie Jackson, Caleb Martin, and KJ Martin to free up space. Yabusele, who traveled a long journey to reach the Sixers, emerged as a key cog and fan favorite in Philly.

So while he’s excited to be enter free agency, he takes solace in having the Sixers at the top of his list of teams: “ … Knowing that Philly is here [as an option] is definitely something that I’m happy and proud [about].”

Dick Allen will be immortalized in Cooperstown as a Phillie. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday which logos will appear on the caps of the class of 2025. Allen, who began his career in Philadelphia and spent nine seasons there, will be wearing a Phillies cap on his plaque.

Teammates will become rivals at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and don’t expect the Flyers contingent to hold back.

When asked if they would protect their Flyers secrets with their respective nations, John Tortorella (United States), Travis Sanheim (Canada), and Sam Ersson (Sweden) all said they would be sharing the scouting report on one another if push comes to shove.

“Obviously we’re here to win. So I’m going to do everything that I can. … And after these two weeks, we’ll go back to being friends,” Sanheim told The Inquirer.

The tournament begins Wednesday as Canada will host Sweden at the Bell Centre.

The Inquirer’s book on the Super Bowl champion Eagles and their remarkable 2024 season is expected to be in Philly-area stores soon. You can order a copy right now.

Featuring electrifying stories and photos from The Inquirer, this commemorative book takes fans from Week 1 in São Paulo all the way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. This keepsake also features in-depth stories on fan favorites Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Zack Baun, and more. Preorder your copy today

Worth a look

Fresh start: Former Union prospect Brandan Craig starts anew with CF Montréal. High school hoops: Sizing up the top girls’ teams in the area as the playoffs get into full swing.

🧠 Trivia time

Which running back holds the career record for most rushing yards in Super Bowls? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Emmitt Smith

B) Terrell Davis

C) Franco Harris

D) Larry Csonka

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Is this the greatest Eagles team ever? Among your responses:

It’s the best I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a few. Fundamentally solid in every aspect. They destroyed a very good KC team which acted like they didn’t know how to play football. Seemed very disorganized. They rattled Mahomes, which is hard to do. A superb effort by the Birds. I don’t like to use the word dynasty. However … — Jack H.

The 2025 Eagles might be the best team in franchise history, but they are not the best NFL championship team from the City of Philadelphia. The Frankford Yellow Jackets won the title in 1926 with a 14-1-2 record (and their only loss was by one point to the Providence Steam Rollers) which is much better than the 2025 Eagles. They clinched the title with a tie against an angry Pottsville Maroons squad that thought Frankford had cost them the title the year before, and were thirsting to knock them off. The Yellow Jackets also had a Hall of Fame coach in Guy Chamberlin, Nick Sirianni has not reached that status yet. — Stuart L.

I have great memories of the 2008 Phillies and the 2018 Eagles. Both great teams who deserved the highest honor. But this team who just won it all is absolutely amazing. They did not have one weakness on display last night. So I do think they are the greatest Philly team of all time. — Kathy T.

The greatest Philly sports team ever? Not even close. That’s both hype and shows gross misunderstanding (or lack of knowledge) of history. Anyone who knows (or cares) anything about Philly sports history would name for that distinction the 1929 Philadelphia Athletics (the team that took down what many consider to be the GOAT of baseball teams, the 1927 Yankees) or the incredible 1966/67 76ers team that went 44-4 out of the gate before coasting to a record-breaking 68-13 season and the NBA title. That team ended what many would consider the GOAT of pro basketball, the Celtics, long run of championships. For added measure, both those teams had an individual GOAT, Lefty Grove, the GOAT of pitchers, and Wilt (no other name or comment needed.) Saquon Barkley isn’t there yet. — John S.

Editor’s note: The question was whether this is the greatest Eagles team ever, John.

Might not be the greatest team but it sure is the best! From coaching, offense, defense, special teams, general manager to my ticket manager to us fans to my Inquirer Sports Daily reports. Not a weak link in the bunch. Onward and upward to a repeat in 2026! I predicted a blowout and a blowout it was. — Ron R.

Many great Eagle players might have been better than many of our today’s Eagles, but I don’t think any TEAM has been this good. Vic magically brought us back to the early 1990s Buddy Ryan’s Bringing the Heat defense. What a defensive masterpiece. I have never seen Mahomes and the Chiefs so confused and frustrated. Vic destroyed their game plan. On the offensive side Kellen basically said, “OK, you want to concentrate on Saquon, we have other weapons.” Jalen Hurts showed the world what an All-Pro and leader he can be. There should be no more questions about his value. And what a birthday for Cooper. One he will never forget, nor will we fans ever forget this absolute destruction of the mighty Chiefs. — Everett S.

… No Eagles team in history dominated the rest of the NFL the way the 2024-25 Eagles have. When two things are remembered about the Super Bowl game, it should be the blinding obvious that this is the greatest team ever. They beat the team that appeared to be the top NFL dynasty in recent history, after two consecutive championships, and they absolutely dominated that opponent, who easily toppled all the AFC teams. “Dominated” is a strong work, but the Eagles actually CRUSHED them, from the opening minutes, until their lead reached 34-0 near the end of the third quarter. And then coasted to a win that had already been certified. This may be the start of the next NFL dynasty, but that is to be revealed in the next few years. Now, it is simply the greatest Eagles team so far. — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Jeff McLane, Scott Lauber, Jasen Lo, Sam Morris, Anthony R. Wood, Emily Bloch, Jonathan Tannenwald, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, and Isabella DiAmore.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Fresh off that Super Bowl high, we’re headed for a winter storm tonight. Hang in there. Bella will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. — Jim