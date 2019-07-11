“I can still remember his sound,” said violinist Ray Chen, who studied with Mr. Rosand at Curtis from 2005 to 2010. “By constantly demonstrating in our lessons, he really embedded his sound into his students, but at the same time he was always talking about how we must find our own unique voice. He didn’t want us to just become copies of him. He provided us with the foundation of sound and let us each develop on our own.”