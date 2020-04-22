- Brian Holcomb
- 46 years old
- Lived in Atco, N.J.
- He was a filmmaker with a booming voice and deep love for his daughter
Brian Holcomb liked everything about movies.
Whether he was writing them, editing them, or making them, he immersed himself in films. He also had a booming voice that not only filled a room but earned him some work reading books for audio release.
“He had this great, wonderful, deep voice,” said his fiancée, Casie Bodine, who met Mr. Holcomb in an online movie chat. “He did an audio book, Ambrose Bierce’s The Spook House, and if you hear the voice, you could just imagine. He would just laugh. Oftentimes, he had me and my daughter, Emily, gasping for air, we were laughing so hard. He was so funny, so smart and so witty.”
Mr. Holcomb, 46, of Atco, died Saturday, April 11, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center from complications of the coronavirus.
Mr. Holcomb mostly worked freelance assignments in film. Irv Slifkin of Cherry Hill, a film programmer and adjunct journalism professor at Temple University, teamed with him on two projects and called him “incredibly talented.”
“He knew everything technically about filmmaking,” Slifkin said. “We were working on a documentary and he had to do some editing for it, and the editing he did under a deadline was truly incredible. It wasn’t just me, but other people who saw this couldn’t believe how great it was. He was very talented, and with all this new technology he taught himself.”
Mr. Holcomb and Slifkin were among the organizers of the Reel East Film Festival, which was held for two years at the Ritz Theater in Oaklyn. The two were working on what Slifkin called a potential “breakthrough project” when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Along with movies, Mr. Holcomb loved his daughter, Haddie. No matter how busy he was with his film projects, he would always have time to get her ready for school, pick her up at the bus stop, and get her ready for bed.
“Oh my goodness, Haddie was everything for him,” Bodine said. “He was so involved. There was no doing anything if Haddie was there. It was always, ‘What’s going on with Haddie?’ He was just so engaged, which is how he was with anyone.”
In addition to his daughter and fiancée, Mr. Holcomb, a graduate of Edgewood Regional High School, is survived by his parents, Bert and K.C. Holcomb, and an uncle.
— Joe Juliano