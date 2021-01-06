Thomas Patrick Storey, 62, the family doctor for thousands of Philadelphians over the years in the city’s neighborhood health centers, died Thursday, Dec. 31 from complications of cancer at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Storey, an internist, spent his career working in primary medical care for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, and was director of ambulatory health services. He was passionate about equity in access to health care, his family said.
In the summer, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that did not respond to treatment. He became ill from complications of the cancer and treatment just before Christmas.
“Nobody saw it coming. The children and I never got a chance to say goodbye,” said his wife, Joanne Connaughton Storey, who also is a physician. Her husband hadn’t yet told many colleagues of his diagnosis because he did not want to be a distraction during the COVID-19 crisis, she said.
“Dr. Storey could have chosen to spend his career as a renowned academic specialist, but instead he chose to dedicate it to the people with the greatest need,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said in a New Year’s staff email announcing Dr. Storey’s death. “Many thousands of people in Philadelphia — even those who may not have known his name — received first-class medical care because of his efforts.”
He was born in 1958 in Baltimore to Patrick and Mary Storey. His father was also a physician.
Dr. Storey earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 1980 and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1985, his family said. He trained in internal medicine at the University of Rochester, where he met his future wife, who was starting the same residency on the same day.
She remembers him joking around in the elevator about getting off on the wrong floor and running away to do something fun. “He was funny, with a real Irish sense of humor. Very dry, ironic,” Joanne Storey said. They shared a friendship that evolved into a romance, she said.
Dr. Storey was passionate about Philadelphia — he graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn — and made it plain that they should move to the city after the residency ended. It was not a hard sell.
While working for the city, Dr. Storey earned a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in 1993. He never wanted to leave government and go into a more lucrative medical practice, his family said.
“He was committed to it. He’d get job offers all the time but would say, ‘I’m good. This is where I belong,’” Joanne Storey said. “He had a strong inner compass.”
He also loved all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Phillies, and was thrilled to see them win the World Series when he was a young man and then enjoy another Series victory with his children. Dr. Storey loved gardening and the weather and was a music lover who compiled playlists for every mood, season and occasion.
Dr. Storey had at least 5,000 songs on his smartphone. Collections of songs archived over the years provided an autobiography of sorts, as did the volumes of photo albums he curated.
“He documented his life through time, chapter by chapter,” Joanne Storey said.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Storey is survived by his children, Kathleen (Katie) Marie Storey, Eileen Patricia Storey, and Patrick Connaughton Storey; and three sisters.
Donations to benefit the city’s health centers may be made in his honor to the Dr. Thomas Storey Memorial Fund at the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia. Checks can be mailed to the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia, attention Dr. Thomas Storey Memorial Fund, City Hall 267, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107.
The family plans to hold a memorial service for Dr. Storey at a later date.