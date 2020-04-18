At night, he listened to the radio. “You didn’t have a lot of entertainment when you lived on Germantown Avenue in Nicetown,” he recalled. He loved musicals like Pal Joey and South Pacific and studied smooth-talking Philly deejays like George Michael and Joe Niagara, “guys to me who sounded very false. Then I developed a style of my own of just being an ordinary guy. Which is pretty much what I turned out to be.”