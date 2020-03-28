He would have wanted you to know that the last movie he saw in its entirety was Parasite, Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning social satire about income inequality, and that he loved loved loved it. Appropriately for the author of a biography of actor Jack Lemmon, one of the last movies he saw on TV was Some Like It Hot, the Billy Wilder farce starring Lemmon and Tony Curtis as musicians who witness a mob hit and dress as women to avoid being killed themselves.