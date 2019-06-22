John Henry Wolf Jr., 82, the Flyers team doctor whose job it was to keep the “Broad Street Bullies” stitched up and on the ice during their fabled back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in the 1970s, died Sunday, June 2, of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Dr. Wolf, a longtime Abington resident, also worked with the 76rs and several sports teams that had short-lived tenures in Philadelphia, but it was his time with that beloved Flyers team, notorious for a bruising and bloody style of play, that stood out.
“He’s the guy who had to fix them all up,” said Michael Read Wolf, his son.
For his service, the orthopedic surgeon received Stanley Cup rings for the championships in 1974 and 1975.
“The Doc,” also known as “Wolfie” among his athlete patients, maintained friendships with several Flyers long afterward, especially Bernie Parent, the legendary goalie.
“That was my buddy,” the Hall of Famer said in a phone interview. “... I miss him already.”
Dr. Wolf, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013, died at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Hatboro, his family said.
Toward the end, Parent stayed in touch, visiting the doctor when he was ill, calling his friendship a “bond.”
Dr. Wolf was born in Philadelphia, the oldest son of Dr. John Henry Wolf and Helen McCarroll Wolf. He attended Germantown Academy, Dartmouth College, and Temple University Medical School.
After completing his residency, he joined the staff at Germantown Hospital, where his father also practiced as a general surgeon. Dr. Wolf later worked at Abington Memorial Hospital, where he ran his practice in general orthopedics with a specialty in sports medicine. He also volunteered at Shriners Hospital for Children.
Beside working for the Flyers and Sixers, he was a doctor for the Philadelphia Bulldogs, a football team that played in the 1960s; the Philadelphia Spartans and the Philadelphia Atoms, both soccer teams from the ’60s and ’70s, as well as for the soccer team of the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science, now part of Thomas Jefferson University.
He also provided his services on the sidelines at football games for Germantown Academy, Cheltenham High School, and Bishop McDevitt High School.
Dr. Wolf was known for his quick wit and smile.
“He was such a funny guy. He had a great sense of humor,” said his wife, Judy Ann Philbin Wolf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three ex-wives and six children: Michael, William Scott Wolf, Stephen Forsythe Wolf, Mary Allison “Mya” Wolf Powell, Jacqueline Jay Wolf Monterroso, and Jillian Meade Wolf. He also is survived by a brother, sister, and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia. Friends will be received after the service at the Whitemarsh Valley Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md., 21741-5014 or at michaeljfox.org/donate.