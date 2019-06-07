An established presence in the city’s Jewish community, Mr. Rosenberg was president of the Jewish Exponent from 1998-2001. Additionally, he served as vice chairman of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and as an officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council. He was the first chairman of the Jewish Information & Referral Service. Mr. Rosenberg and his wife were one of six founding families of Fort Washington-based Or-Hadash: A Reconstructionist Congregation.