“Who’s up for a trip to New York?” Nola Schwartz would ask excitedly. “I have eight tickets to The Lion King, so get the kids together … and hurry. The show’s next week.”
As Ms. Schwartz worked her way up to vice president for fine jewelry and merchandise at Macy’s, she was able to spoil her nieces and nephews – and later grand-nieces and -nephews – with all sorts of surprises, such as spontaneous trips to Broadway shows. She was the best of aunts.
“Family always came first to Nola,” said niece Susan Byck. “She was always awesome like that.”
Ms. Schwartz was born in Camden in 1934 and graduated from Camden High in 1952. After nearly four years at Ohio State University, she transferred and graduated from Temple University’s business school summa cum laude.
Then the fun started.
She entered the world of retail with a job at Bamberger’s New Jersey, a division of Macy’s that took the Macy name in 1986. Ms. Schwartz lived in San Francisco for 38 years before retiring and becoming an excellent baker. Any time she had an appointment, she’d bring mandel bread and other goodies.
She had an acerbic tongue and a biting sense of humor.
“She was quite a pistol,” said Byck. “She will be missed.”
As Ms. Schwartz’ health slipped, Byck helped her aunt move back to South Jersey. Ms. Schwartz, 85, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 31, at CareOne Assisted Living in Marlton.
In addition to her niece, Ms. Schwartz is survived by niece Linda Schwartz and nephews Eric Schwartz and Phil Schwartz, sister-in-law Sheila Levick, nine great-nieces and -nephews, and one great-great-niece.
“She loved to go out to really expensive dinners. She was a foodie,” Byck said. “I was one of four kids, so we were not going out for $100-a-person meals back then. My aunt made a lot of money. She had eccentric friends. We experienced things with her we never did with anybody else. It was awesome.”
— Ed Barkowitz, ebarkowitz@inquirer.com