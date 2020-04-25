- John Watson
- 73 years old
- Lived in South Philly
- He enjoyed photography and charity events.
Sports and community service were part of what made John Watson the man he was.
A devoted fan of the Phillies and Eagles who loved boxing as well, he spent even more time helping people as a community leader in Southwest Philadelphia.
“Wherever he was needed, he was always there, no matter what time of day, no matter what time of night,” said niece Caretha Lyde-Moore. “He was just a good, loyal, well-rounded type of person. You could always count on him.”
Mr. Watson often joined with others in his neighborhood to hold charity events that helped children, his niece said.
Mr. Watson, 73, who lived later in his life in South Philadelphia, died Sunday, April 12, of complications from the coronavirus.
A graduate of Overbrook High School, he worked as a window cleaner and wasn’t afraid to correct people who wanted to call him a window washer.
Lyde-Moore said his favorite hobby was photography.
“Anywhere he went, he took pictures," she said. "He would capture every moment, whether it was a family event or if something was going on in the park. He also took pictures in the neighborhood.”
Mr. Watson faithfully followed the Phillies and Eagles, usually inviting a couple of friends over to his home to watch the games. Lyde-Moore said he was at his happiest when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February 2018.
In addition to his niece, Mr. Watson is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lyde-Watson, a sister and three brothers.
Funeral services were Wednesday, April 22, at Forrest Walker Funeral Home in West Philadelphia.