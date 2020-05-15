“I can remember my first day in 1986,” said Leibovitz, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who was an assistant basketball coach at Temple University and with the Quakers. “They had the first dinner about code of conduct and understanding the rules of operation. Mr. Fraser stood up, and he said, ‘Gentlemen, if you don’t fall asleep at night the second your head hits that pillow, you’re doing it wrong.’ That was something I really think about a lot in my life.”