“It has to be musically viable as well as choreographically viable, and it has to be good theater, and that all has to happen at the same time,” said Martha Koeneman, who was brought on as Pennsylvania Ballet’s pianist by Mr. Kaplow in 1973. “It’s a multilayered skill, but he had a particular gift for making it all touch the viewer’s heart and the listener’s heart. He really captured that in his performances, which is really lovely.”