Harvey Watson Miller, a state welfare official and accomplished musician, played with such artists as The Delfonics and Brenda and the Tabulations during the golden era of Philadelphia R&B.
Mr. Miller played music professionally into his 30s, several years after he began working for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare. He died Oct. 9 of cancer at his home in King of Prussia at the age of 70.
His musical talent was recognized when he was barely 4 years old. He had been accompanying his older sister to her weekly piano lessons, and one day, young Harvey sat down and began to play.
The teacher, Dorothy Shaw Weir, chairman of the music department at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, saw something special in him and took him on as her pupil.
As a director of operations in Philadelphia for the state welfare department, Mr. Miller managed seven district offices and retired after 34 years in 2005, his family said.
“He touched a lot of people’s lives through the work that he did,” said his daughter, Tory Harris.
“He liked helping people, and he liked making a difference for people who needed housing or SSI [supplemental security income] for the disabled."
Harvey Watson Miller was born in 1950 in Philadelphia, the second of two children.
His mother, Consuelo Dale Miller, was a schoolteacher and owned a beauty salon. His father, Harold G. Miller, was a hearing examiner and the first Black district and regional director of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole.
The family moved to Bensalem Township when Mr. Miller was about 5 years old.
At Bensalem High School, Mr. Miller performed with the school’s award-winning orchestra and statewide chorus. While still in high school, he and his friends formed bands, such as The Malibus and Soul Machine, which played around the state.
In addition, he was a member of the football team, president of the NAACP Youth Council and a Boy Scout who reached the Life rank, the second-highest below Eagle Scout, his family said.
He attended Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY., and received his bachelor’s degree in Human Service Administration from Antioch University.
As a state public welfare official, Mr. Miller played an instrumental role in developing an automated system to improve the exchange of information between the Philadelphia County Assistance Office and the Philadelphia Family Courts, his wife said.
He met Alvania Johnson Miller, in 1983 while both worked for the agency. They were married for 35 years.
She did not know him during the years his band, Plus Four, played at the Uptown Theater on North Broad Street; she said she regretted never seeing him perform.
“He had a beautiful voice, and he sang a lot around the house,” Alvania Miller said. He loved jazz, rock and classical music all his life.
Mr. Miller eventually found that keeping musician’s hours was incompatible with reporting to his state job at 9 a.m., she said.
“He was full of life and energy and he loved his family," Tory Harris said.
“He was very good about giving advice. No matter what was going on in my life, I could always go to him, and he had the perfect answer to get me through it.”
Mr. Miller was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Mu Omega Graduate Chapter.
In addition to spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed cars, traveling around the country and a good party.
His wife said Mr. Miller had a special passion for cars and auto racing. They traveled to Formula 1 races in Canada and woke up early to watch races televised from overseas.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Miller is survived by two other daughters, Heather Ram and Kristen Noelle Hatcher, six grandchildren, a sister and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Oct. 19.