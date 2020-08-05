Johnnie Erving, Sr., 95, a retired Philadelphia police officer and World War II veteran who lived in West Philadelphia, died Saturday, July 25, of cancer at Pennsylvania Hospital.
Mr. Erving was born in 1925 in rural Burke County, Ga., where his family worked as sharecroppers on a farm not far from Augusta. Mr. Erving credited his mother with pushing him to go to school over the objections of the farm owner who wanted him to work in the fields.
He attended Boggs Academy, one of the private schools established for Black children after the Civil War. Still, Mr. Erving had to walk five miles to get the bus to take him there, said daughter Delores J. Brown.
Mr. Erving showed his independent spirit at an early age by changing his name while in grade school. His parents were Alice Stokes and Arcy Irvin. But young Johnnie decided to alter his last name to Erving because his father was not active in his life. As an adult, he reconnected with his father.
Mr. Erving began a lifelong fascination with cars, as a boy. When the farm owner asked him if he wanted a car, however, he said no.
“He told us if he had gotten a car from that man, he would never get away from Georgia. He would never finish paying for it,” Brown said.
His family said he hated the oppressive life of segregation and farm work so much that he often looked up at the night sky and pleaded, “Lord, please let me get out of here.”
When he was 16, an aunt living in Philadelphia invited Mr. Erving to travel north, and he told his children, “I got on the first train smokin’,‘ ”
He arrived in Philadelphia without finishing high school and immediately found work. Jobs were easy to find in a city with factories then. After only a few years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and served in China, Burma, and India.
He later told his children how angry he was, upon his return to Fort Gordon, Ga., that he faced discrimination even while in uniform.
“Can you imagine?” Mr. Erving said to them. “I’m fighting for this country, and a German prisoner of war gets taken to the restaurant to sit at the counter to eat a meal, and I was told to go to the back door to get mine.”
After the Army, Mr. Erving married his first wife, Juanita Griffin, also from Georgia. They moved to Philadelphia and had six children. One son, Zachary, died a few days after his birth.
Mr. Erving drove a cab, and held various jobs until he joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1955 at age 30. He later worked as a plainclothes police officer.
He cared about being a good police officer, his daughter said.
“One of the things he was most proud of was that he never had to fire his gun,” Brown said. “He was good at negotiating and smoothing out a situation.”
His first marriage ended in divorce, and Mr. Erving had three sons with companion Helen Crute. He later married a second time, to Ellen Coleman, with whom he had a daughter.
“He was a great father,” said son John Erving Jr. “He provided for all the kids. He was involved in our lives. He motivated us to do the best we could.”
Mr. Erving was a trustee emeritus and served on the usher board at Philadelphia’s Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He also enjoyed entertaining family and friends and taking long drives to Florida and Canada.
In addition to his daughter and son, Mr. Erving is survived by sons Gregory Erving, Odell Erving, Arcy Crute, Michael Crute and John Johnson; and daughters Veronica Erving, and Andrea Johnson; 30 grandchildren, more than 25 great- and great-great grandchildren, and other relatives.
His former wives and two sisters predeceased him.
A private graveside service is set for Thursday, Aug. 6.