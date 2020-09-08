Marian S. Garfinkel, a yoga instructor who wrote academic papers on its healing benefits, died Friday, Aug. 28, of organ failure at Wyncote Place, a senior residence in Wyncote, Pa. She was 88.
Ms. Garfinkel, who also held a doctorate in health education, focused her research on yoga as a complementary medical treatment, especially for a variety of hand injuries from repetitive use and also from osteoarthritis.
“My mother was very devoted to yoga,” said her son, Simson Garfinkel. He added that she sometimes had a difficult time with the yoga community. “She found fault with a lot of people interested in yoga to make money.”
For 40 years, Ms. Garfinkel studied yoga with B.K.S. Iyengar, founder of Iyengar Yoga, a form of the discipline that concentrates on sequencing of postures to create a complete alignment of the body, mind, breath, and soul.
She was a certified teacher and was director of the B.K.S. Iyengar Yoga Studio in Philadelphia.
Ms. Garfinkel traveled to India at least 25 times to further her studies with Iyengar, whom she first met in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1974, her son said. She studied with him until his death in 2014.
Simson said his mother usually spent one month in India during the summer and another month there during the winter. In addition to India, she regularly traveled to yoga centers in France, California and Michigan.
Ms. Garfinkel was born in Altoona, Pa., in 1932, the youngest of four children of Philip and Charlotte Schwartz.
After graduating from Altoona High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English at Pennsylvania State University in 1954. Then she taught for two years at Linden Hall, a private boarding school for girls in Lititz, Pa.
She later earned a master’s degree in English, literature and humanities from Penn State in 1966In 1992, she completed her doctorateat Temple University. Afterward, she taught at Temple and the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine.
In 1994, Ms. Garfinkel was the lead author of a study, “Evaluation of a yoga based regimen for treatment of osteoarthritis of the hands” in The Journal of Rheumatology.
And in 1998, she was the lead author of a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showing how yoga could be used to treat carpal tunnel syndrome.
She married Marvin Garfinkel in 1963. For a time, the couple lived at Cobble Court, a historic house in Haverford. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1989.
Her son, Simson, said his mother had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and dance when she was a young woman. She wanted to be a cantor, who sings the liturgy at Jewish religious services, but at that time, women were not allowed to be cantors.
His mother also loved the arts and studied art at the Barnes Foundation. Before their divorce, Ms. Garfinkel and her former husband influenced the sculptor Robert Engman to create the sculpture, “After B.K.S. Iyengar,” which is at the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania.
Another casting of the sculpture is owned by the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.
In addition to her son, Ms. Garfinkel is survived by her former husband, three grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A private graveside ceremony was held Sunday, Aug. 30. A memorial is planned for Aug. 29, 2021, when the headstone will be unveiled.