Nellie Reynolds, a longtime public housing resident and activist who also served as a commissioner on the board of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, died Sunday Aug. 23 at her daughter’s home of heart failure. She was 96.
Ms. Reynolds began organizing on behalf of public housing tenants in 1968, leading to the creation of the Resident Advisory Board. It inspired hundreds of similar advisory boards around the country, PHA officials said.
“Ms. Reynolds was like a second mother to me,” Kelvin A. Jeremiah, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, said in a statement.
“She reminded everyone, including me, that they are here to make a difference,” he said. “She was a voice for the unheard and marginalized.”
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke on Tuesday praised Ms. Reynolds as the “conscience of our city.”
Ms. Reynolds’ didn’t just protest for affordable housing. She also took direct action.
She was part of the squatters’ movement and worked with former State Sen. Milton Street in the 1980s to place tenants into vacant PHA homes.
Asia Coney, a tenant activist and current president of the city’s resident board, got to know Ms. Reynolds when Coney was a young mother who needed housing.
Coney recalled Ms. Reynolds and Milton Street telling PHA they would move people into 200 empty, boarded-up units at the Tasker Homes in South Philadelphia, near the boundary with Grays Ferry.
The activists pried off the boards and the squatters moved in. Coney said she was one of them.
“The Grays Ferry Council persuaded the PHA to board them up to serve as a border between the white residents [of Grays Ferry] and the Black people in Tasker Homes,” Coney said.
Ms. Reynolds was also key to the more than 20-year fight to have public housing built at Whitman Park, at 2nd and Oregon streets, a landmark in the city’s struggle for integration. Then-Mayor Frank Rizzo had blocked the development of 120 single-family subsidized rowhouses.
The mayor denounced the project, saying whitesdid not want Black people moving into their all-white neighborhood. Ms. Reynolds spearheaded the federal lawsuit that cleared the way for the project, Resident Advisory Board v. Rizzo.
Coney learned to be a tenants’ rights advocate by observing Ms. Reynolds:
“The most important thing I learned from her was that you have to stand up for something, or you will fall for anything.”
She also said her mentor was “very quiet. You never heard her raise her voice. But she carried a big stick. That was her power.”
Ms. Reynolds was appointed a PHA commissioner in 1984 and served until 2010, when the entire board resigned in the wake of the federal takeover of the authority..
That year the board also fired its executive director, Carl R. Green, after learning PHA secretly settled three sexual-harassment complaints against him for $648,000. It later learned the agency had spent $38.3 million in legal fees.
Ms. Reynolds moved into the James Weldon Johnson Homes public housing project in North Philadelphia as a teenager, her daughter said.
She was born in rural Chatham, Virginia in 1924 and had just arrived in Philadelphia with her family.
She was the fifth of six children born to her mother, Elmerand father Lloyd Anderson. After her father’s death, her mother moved to the city with her children.
Ms. Reynolds’s daughter, Jacqueline McDowell, said her mother recalled how nice the Johnson Homes were and said people could leave their doors open without locking them.
After graduating from high school, Ms. Reynolds married and had four children. The marriage ended in divorce.
Ms. Reynolds was a longtime member of Zion Baptist Church when it was led by the late Rev. Leon Sullivan. She loved to travel, read, and go camping.
In addition to her daughter, Ms. Reynolds is survived by two sons, Paul and Steven Reynolds; 10 grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Her eldest son, Douglas, predeceased her.
Funeral services will be held outdoors at the former playground at Johnson Homes, 2500 Norris Drive, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial is private.