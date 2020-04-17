Dorothy Reid Ricks-Bamber, 87, a retired Philadelphia elementary schoolteacher and dedicated church member, died Monday, March 30 at her home in Jenkintown, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Mrs. Ricks-Bamber was born in Philadelphia to Goldie Beasley and Plummer C. Reid. She was the youngest of three children and grew up in North Philadelphia.
After graduating from Germantown High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from what is now Cheyney University in 1955. She began teaching in the Philadelphia School District the following year and later received a master’s degree in education from Temple University.
She and her first husband, Leonard Ricks Jr., met as students at Cheyney. Their marriage produced four children but ended in divorce after 30 years. In 2002, Mrs. Ricks-Bamber married John Bamber, who died a year later.
“She was an amazing, kindhearted woman who was very giving,” said a daughter, Lauren Ricks.
As a mother, “She was strict, but caring and loving,” her son, Leonard Ricks III, said.
Mrs. Ricks-Bamber, known to family and friends as “Dottie," taught at Bache-Martin School in Fairmount for several years while raising her children in North Philadelphia. After she began teaching at Edmonds Elementary in East Mount Airy, the Ricks family moved to Mount Airy.
She spent 36 years as a public schoolteacher — more than 20 of them at Edmonds — before retiring in 1993.
“She was very passionate about teaching, and she encouraged her children to become educators,” said Lauren Ricks, who, as a teacher in Glenside, was the only one who did.
As a child, Mrs. Ricks-Bamber attended First African Baptist Church in South Philadelphia. But she joined Grace Baptist Church of Germantown after moving to Mount Airy.
It was important that her children not only attend church on Sundays, but become active members, said Leonard Ricks. As children, they sang in the church choir, took part in Youth Missionary programs and were in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Once she retired, Mrs. Ricks-Bamber served as an usher and president of the Flower Guild, and also volunteered in the church office.
She loved to shop and was known for her dress and style, the family said. And she enjoyed playing canasta and pinochle card games with friends.
“My mother was also a supporter and lover of the arts,” Leonard Ricks said. She loved classical music and jazz and often attended concerts at the Academy of Music. Several times a yer, she traveled to New York for the jazz concerts at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Mrs. Ricks-Bamber lived with Alzheimer’s for almost 15 years. She was 73 when diagnosed, but she still enjoyed life and continued to travel, take walks and garden.
In addition to her daughter and son, Mrs. Ricks-Bamber is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Ricks and Lynnette Kennedy; two grandchildren; and other family and friends. A private funeral was April 3. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/delval/donate or by calling 215-561-2919.