The Rev. Edward W. Dorn, 85, of Pedricktown, N.J., a longtime SEPTA employee who served as pastor of Second Baptist Church of Pedricktown, NJ for 37 years, died Friday, Nov. 15, at his home of heart disease.
Rev. Dorn, a SEPTA trolley car driver who became an instructor and district superintendent, was called to the ministry at the age of 40, his wife, Charlotte Evans Dorn, said.
For years, he served in a prison ministry at Salem County Correctional Facility on Sunday nights, his wife said. One day while he was shopping in a store, a man heard him speaking and walked over to introduce himself.
“He told him, ‘I got converted in the prison under your ministry, and now, I am a minister,’ " Mrs. Dorn recalled.
A few days ago, a lawyer called to say he would never forget how Rev. Dorn helped him and another lawyer about 12 years ago, she said.
The lawyer had been driving a rental car when police stopped and searched the car and found a marijuana cigarette. He and his passenger were going to be arrested, but the lawyer called Rev. Dorn who intervened and the men were released.
Rev. Dorn was born in Pittsgrove, N.J. to Edward West and Hattie Dorn-Outlaw. He grew up the second-oldest in a blended family of five children, reared mostly in Philadelphia by his mother and stepfather, Theodore Outlaw.
After graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1952, he attended the Pennsylvania Baptist School of Christian Education in Pittsburgh.
While taking part in a Sunday School and Baptist Training Union Convention in Pittsburgh in 1956, Rev. Dorn, then 21, met Charlotte Evans, a high school senior.
“I met him the day after I turned 17,” said Mrs. Dorn, Rev. Dorn’s wife of 59 years.
Although both lived in Philadelphia, within walking distance of each other, they had never met, Mrs. Dorn said.
Rev. Dorn was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served in Germany. When he left the service in 1960, the two married later that year.
“He was the only boyfriend I ever had,” Mrs. Dorn said.
For the next 10 years, the couple lived in Philadelphia where Rev. Dorn, worked for SEPTA, first as a trolley operator and later as an instructor and district superintendent. They moved to New Jersey in 1970.
At 40, while still working for SEPTA full-time, Rev. Dorn began taking courses at Gloucester County College and later studied industrial psychology at Glassboro State College.
“He was a bright, bright man,” his wife said. " He was interested in everything. He read two or three newspapers a day."
In 1976, Rev. Dorn was named minister of Second Baptist Church, one year before he was ordained as its pastor, his wife said. He retired in 2013 after 37 years there.
Rev. Dorn earned doctorates in ministry and theology from Covington Theological Seminary in 1989, three years after retiring from SEPTA.
In his long career, he received numerous accolades. Both the Gloucester County and Salem County branches of the NAACP honored him, and he was named Alumnus of the Year of Covington Theological Seminary in 1991. In 2007, Second Baptist Church opened the Edward. W. Dorn Community Center in his honor.
He was a member of the executive board of New Jersey’s Black Ministers Council and a commissioner for the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
In addition to his wife, Rev. Dorn is survived by a daughter, Sharon, a son, Edward, one sister, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 23.