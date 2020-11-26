The Rev. James S. Allen Sr., retired pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church and a power in Philadelphia politics, died Sunday, Nov. 22 from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 84.
Rev. Allen, who lived in Wynnefield, arrived from Omaha, Neb. in 1978 to take the pulpit at the West Philadelphia church. He would remain for more than 37 yearsHe was only the church’s second pastor since its 1932 founding.
“Almost immediately, he became involved in the community, and he led a preachers’ protest that helped to break a 50-day teachers’ strike in 1981,” said his son, Rev. Kenneth Allen, now pastor of his father’s former church in Omaha.
Out of that protest, Rev. James Allen helped form the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, and he was its first president. The powerful organization was crucial to the election of the city’s first Black mayor, W. Wilson Goode, in 1983.
Rev. Allen advised former President Bill Clinton, whom he had known in his native Arkansas, and countless local and state leaders.
He served on the Philadelphia Commission for Human Relations for 25 years, including time as its chair, and also was on the city’s Fair Housing Commission.
He also worked closely with the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, a giant of the movements for civil rights and Black economic empowerment, and helped Sullivan develop Opportunities Industrialization Centers in Little Rock, Omaha and Philadelphia.
“He was a committed and dedicated fighter in the overall civil rights and human rights struggle,” said Rev. Dr. Ralph Blanks, the current pastor at Vine Memorial. He said Rev. Allen shared the motivations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Sullivan.
“They served the God who called for all of his people to be free and enjoy an abundant life, full of justice and mercy and love,” Blanks said.
Though he was a prominent civic leader, Rev. Allen was known mostly as a down-to-earth pastor involved in the lives of his parishioners.
“He was a small town guy in a big city,” said William Bryant, a deacon and church clerk at Vine Memorial Baptist, and was quick to comfort the ill and the grieving.
“He walked with dignitaries. But he would go down to 52nd Street to Big George’s to say hi to everyone in the restaurant as he got his fried chicken,” Bryant said, referring to the famous soul-food restaurant. “He would talk to anybody and he would stop and help anybody.”
James Sterling Allen was born in 1936 in Columbia County, Ark., to Georgia Edwards Allen and Walter U. Allen, who were sharecroppers. He was the second of six children and picked cotton as a child.
But after graduating from New Hope High School in Mount Holly, Ark., he attended and graduated from Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock.
On a furlough from the Air Force in 1957, he married Dorothy Hunter, a woman from his hometown, and embarked on his career as a preacher, at a church in Little Rock, and then one in Omaha.
Over the years, Rev.Allen often told church members to love and be kind to one another, his son said.
“Jesus said, ‘It is by these things, all men will know you are my disciples if you have loved one another,’ Rev. Kenneth Allen said.
“He would say that every Sunday.”
Rev. Allen received numerous awards and served in leadership positions with the National Baptist Convention USA Inc. and other religious organizations.
His first wife Dorothy Hunter Allen died in 2001. He married his second wife, Henrietta Lemmon Barnes Allen in 2008
In addition to his wife and son, Rev. Allen is survived by a daughter, Patricia Allen Harmon; sons, James Allen Jr. and Calvin Allen; six grandchildren, one sister, one brother; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia 19131.
A second viewing will be held at the church 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, followed by a funeral service.
The funeral will be livestreamed at www.cwoodfh.com.