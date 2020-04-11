The Metropolitan Archeparchy of Philadelphia said Father Sulyk would be buried in the cathedral crypt at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Philadelphia. Private funeral services are scheduled for Monday. Only a few people will be allowed to gather for the funeral amid the need for social distancing during the pandemic, although the ceremony was to be streamed live on the Archeparchy of Philadelphia’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. His Divine Liturgy had yet to be scheduled.