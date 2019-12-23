Tanya Blanche Johnson, 76, of Philadelphia, who taught ballet for 50 years at the Sydney School of Dance, died Saturday, Dec. 14, from complications of cancer at Doylestown Hospital.
For just over 20 years, Mrs. Johnson also worked as a teacher’s assistant for the Philadelphia School District, with the majority of that time spent at Eleanor Cope Emlen Elementary in Mount Airy.
“She gave her heart and soul in all that she did to encourage the education of children, whether it was in terms of the arts and dance, or in the schools,” said her son, Marvin Johnson Jr.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Philadelphia to the late Dorothy Reese Graham and Albert L. Graham. She attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1961.
Her family said her love of dance began at age 5 when she began taking lessons at the Sydney School of Dance, which is now closed.
Dance was her passion, said her son. And she began teaching ballet when she was 14 years old.
She was chosen to represent West Philadelphia High School in the All-City Dance Concert. In addition, she performed in many showcases with Lola Falana, a friend who later became a well-known actress and dancer.
After high school, on Dec. 23, 1961, she married the late Marvin H. Johnson Sr. and the couple had two children.
She worked as a dance instructor, but mainly took care of her children. She started working with the school district when her kids were preteens, her son said.
“She was a person who was devoted to the arts and had a devout love for her family and friends,” Marvin Johnson said. “She was someone who was a trusted and valued friend. If she was your friend, you knew you had someone there for you whenever you needed help.”
Mrs. Johnson was also a woman of strong faith and dedicated a lot of time and service to her church, the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, where she had grown up since childhood.
Johnson said his parents stressed the importance of education to their children and both became successful adults.
He retired as an executive vice president in sales at Merck. His sister, Monica Johnson Taylor, is an assistant superintendent of schools at Hatboro Horsham School District and president of the Philadelphia chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Johnson said his mother loved to travel, and when her husband was alive, the two enjoyed taking vacations with their grandsons. They went on cruises, to Disney World and on annual trips to Hilton Head, S.C.
Over the past year, as she battled cancer, Mrs. Johnson was always delighted to spend time with her great-granddaughter, Nora, who is 9 months old.
“Even as she became seriously ill, her face lit up when she saw Nora, or even saw a photograph of her,” Johnson said. “She was the apple of her eye.”
In addition to her son and daughter, Mrs. Johnson is survived by two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
A celebration of life service was held Monday, Dec. 23, on what would have been her 58th wedding anniversary.