Winning a scholarship to the Columbus Academy, where he graduated cum laude, was a life-changing event for Mr. Morris, whose family could not have afforded the tuition, said his son, who recalled his father saying that if he had not attended the school, he likely would not have gone on to Princeton and Harvard. In 2004, Mr. Morris funded an alumni scholarship at the schoo through the award program that had provided him the opportunity to attend the academy as a young man.