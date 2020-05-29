Thomas B. Morris Jr., 83, a former partner and chairman of the Center City law firm Dechert LLP and a long-time resident of Chestnut Hilldied May 14 at the Cathedral Village senior-living community in Philadelphia after a seven-year battle with Lewy body dementia. He was buried in a private ceremony Friday.
“Our father was an achiever at the highest level in different fields, but he never lost what was important to him: curiosity, integrity and most of all, family,” said Richard Trevor Morris, 51, one of Mr. Morris’ three children.
Mr. Morris grasped the importance of being responsible and working hard at an early age. As a high school freshman, he won an academic scholarship to the prestigious Columbus Academy in Ohio. Just two weeks before he was to give the valedictory speech at his graduation ceremony in 1954, his mother died. As the oldest of five siblings, he stepped up to take a larger role in lives of his brothers and sisters.
But that did not stop Mr. Morris from enrolling at Princeton University that fall and four years later at Harvard University Law School, from which he graduated in 1962. While at Harvard, Mr. Morris won a summer internship at the Center City law firm Dechert LLP and was hired after graduation. He rose to become a partner and ultimately, chairman. He retired as a senior partner and chairman emeritus in 2001.
Winning a scholarship to the Columbus Academy, where he graduated cum laude, was a life-changing event for Mr. Morris, whose family could not have afforded the tuition, said his son, who recalled his father saying that if he had not attended the school, he likely would not have gone on to Princeton and Harvard. In 2004, Mr. Morris funded an alumni scholarship at the schoo through the award program that had provided him the opportunity to attend the academy as a young man.
At Princeton, Mr. Morris was awarded the Roper Trophy, the university’s highest athletic award, and won six letters in football and baseball. In 1957, he earned the Maxwell Award, given to the best college football player in the country for his winning performance against Colgate University. He scored three touchdowns and threw for a fourth during that game.
While a law student at Harvard, Mr. Morris spent the summer of 1961 in Philadelphia interning for Dechert. On a blind date he met his future wife, Ann Peirce, a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work.”
They married in 1963 and started a family that includes daughter Lauren Ayres O’Connell, 56, and sons, Thomas Bateman Morris III, 54, Richard, 51.
Mr. Morris began working at Dechert in 1962, specializing in international corporate law. In 1968 he opened the firm’s first international office in Brussels, Belgium and served as the Consul of Belgium in Philadelphia from 1974 to 1989.
Away from work, Mr. Morris was an avid gardener and became such a good skier that, for years, he and his family spent their winters in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he took copious notes on the sport and was always in search of the perfect turn, said his son Richard, a New York literary agent and author of children’s books.
“My father was an inspiration for a lot of people in his life. He was a great family man and loved his family, but what I think is most important is the fact that he was able to be successful and contribute to others,” Richard said.
Among the corporate and nonprofits boards Mr. Morris served on included Berwind Corporation, PNC Bank, Thomas Jefferson University and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, The Philadelphia Contributionship, Keystone State Life Insurance, Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, Greater Philadelphia First, The Free Library of Philadelphia, the International House of Philadelphia, Princeton University and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.
He was a member of the Pine Valley Golf Club, Sunnybrook Golf Club, the New York Athletic Club, the Philadelphia Club, the Racquet Club, and the Athenaeum of Philadelphia.
In addition Ann Peirce Morris, his wife and best friend for 57 years, Mr. Morris is survived by his three children, brothers Jeremiah and Joseph and sisters, Ellen Roebuck and Nancy Prior.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held later, the family said.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tom Morris ’54 Alumni Memorial Scholarship fund at Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230, or to the Free Library of Philadelphia.