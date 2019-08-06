Celebrated author, essayist, editor, lyricist, playwright, and Princeton University professor emeritus Toni Morrison passed away on Monday at the age of 88. Her longtime publisher Alfred A. Knopf confirmed her death.
Morrison’s family issued a statement through Knopf saying she died after a brief illness.
“Toni Morrison passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends,” the family announced. “She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing.”
Ms. Morrison’s most famous works included The Bluest Eye, Sula, Song of Solomon, Tar Baby, Jazz, Paradise, Love, and Beloved. She did not publish her first novel until she was nearly 40.
Ms. Morrison was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.” Beloved won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988. It would later be adapted into the 1998 film of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover that partially shot on-location and on Philadelphia-based sound stages.
Many of Ms. Morrison’s works, which also included children’s fiction, plays, and several collections of essays, would win other major American awards. She was the first recipient of the Washington College Literary Award in 1987 and a 2012 winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Morrison helped raise American multiculturalism to the world stage and helped uncensor her country’s past, unearthing the lives of the unknown and the unwanted, those she would call “the unfree at the heart of the democratic experiment.” In her novels, history — black history — was a trove of poetry, tragedy, love, adventure and good old gossip, whether in small-town Ohio in “Sula” or big-city Harlem in “Jazz.” She regarded race as a social construct and through language founded the better world her characters suffered to attain. Morrison wove everything from African literature and slave folklore to the Bible and Gabriel Garcia Marquez into the most diverse, yet harmonious, of literary communities.
“Narrative has never been merely entertainment for me,” she said in her nobel lecture. “It is, I believe, one of the principal ways in which we absorb knowledge.”
The second of four children of a welder and a domestic worker, Morrison was born Chloe Ardelia Wofford in Lorain, Ohio, a steel town outside of Cleveland. She was encouraged by her parents to read and to think, and was unimpressed by the white kids in her community. Recalling how she felt like an “aristocrat,” Morrison believed she was smarter and took it for granted she was wiser. She was an honors student in high school, and attended Howard University because she dreamed of life spent among black intellectuals.
At Howard, she spent much of her free time in the theater (she had a laugh that could easily reach the back row) and met and married a Jamaican architect, Harold Morrison, whom she divorced in 1964. They had two children, Harold and Slade.
In 1964, she answered an ad to work in the textbook division of Random House. Over the next 15 years, she would have an impact as a book editor, and as one of the few black women in publishing, that alone would have ensured her legacy. She championed emerging fiction authors such as Gayl Jones and Toni Cade Bambara, helped introduce U.S. readers to such African writers as Wole Solinka, worked on a memoir by Muhammad Ali and topical books by such activists as Angela Davis and Black Panther Huey Newton. A special project was editing “The Black Book,” a collection of everything from newspaper advertisements to song lyrics that anticipated her immersion in the everyday lives of the past.
By the late ’60s, she was a single mother and a determined writer who had been pushed by her future editor, Robert Gottlieb of Alfred A. Knopf, into deciding whether she’d write or edit. Seated at her kitchen table, she fleshed out a story based on a childhood memory of a black girl in Lorain — raped by her father — who desired blue eyes. She called the novel The Bluest Eye.
Setting her stories in segregated communities, where incest and suicide were no more outrageous then a sign which reads “COLORED ONLY,” Morrison wrote of dreamers for whom the price was often death, whether the mother’s tragic choice to murder her baby girl — and save it from slavery — in Beloved, or the black community that implodes in Paradise.
Morrison’s breakthrough came in 1977 with Song of Solomon, her third novel and the story of young Milkman Dead’s sexual, social and ancestral education. It was the first work by a black writer since Richard Wright’s Native Son to be a full Book-of-the-Month selection and won the National Book Critics Circle award. It was also Morrison’s first book to center on a male character, a novel which enabled her “get out of the house, to de-domesticate the landscape.”
But the mainstream was another kind of education. Reviewing Song of Solomon, author Reynolds Price chided Morrison for “the understandable but weakening omission of active white characters.” (He later recanted). When Beloved was overlooked for a National Book Award, a letter of protest from 48 black writers, including Morrison’s hero Maya Angelou and Amiri Baraka, was published in The New York Times Book Review, noting that Morrison had never won a major literary prize.
Beloved went on to win the Pulitzer and Morrison soon ascended to the very top of the literary world, winning the Nobel and presiding as unofficial laureate of Winfrey’s book club, founded in 1996. Winfrey chose Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Paradise and Sula over the years and would list all of Morrison’s works as among her favorites.
In addition to authoring several notable literary works, Ms. Morrison was the Chair of Humanities at Princeton, a founding member of the Academie Universelle Des Culture, a lyricist for several theatrical productions, and the playwright of 1986′s Dreaming Emmett and 2011′s Desdemona.
Before joining the Princeton University faculty in 1989, Ms. Morrison held chair and distinguished lecturer positions at State University of New York – Albany, the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, and Syracuse University. She also taught at Yale, Bard College, and Rutgers.
Ms. Morrison has received honorary degrees from more than 10 universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Sarah Lawrence, and Yale.
While Ms. Morrison is best known as a literary and social icon, she was also a dedicated advocate for the preservation of African-American history, both through physical space and through memory. In a 1989 interview with The World magazine, she acknowledged Beloved’s role in helping preserve a history of lives, contributions and impacts of African-Americans.
“There is no place you or I can go, to think about or not think about, to summon the presences of, or recollect the absences of slaves . . . There is no suitable memorial, or plaque, or wreath, or wall, or park, or skyscraper lobby. There’s no 300-foot tower, there’s no small bench by the road. There is not even a tree scored, an initial that I can visit or you can visit in Charleston or Savannah or New York or Providence or better still on the banks of the Mississippi. And because such a place doesn’t exist . . . the book had to.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.