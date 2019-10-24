William Buchanan Richardson Sr., 81, of Abington, who owned the Rose Flower Shop in Ogontz and several other businesses, died Saturday, Oct. 12, of a heart attack at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Richardson was the sixth of nine children born to Virginia and Edward “Bobby” Richardson. He grew up in North Philadelphia and attended Gratz High School.
As a teenager, Mr. Richardson began his long career as an entrepreneur, by opening a small fruit-and-vegetable store, said his daughter, Donna Richardson-Glover. He later owned ice cream parlors and night clubs.
For the last 30 years of his life, he was known as “the Flower Man.” He owned the Rose flower shop at Ogontz and Stenton avenues for about 15 years, until 2018, when he decided it was time to retire.
“But he didn’t know what to do with himself,” his daughter said. So a few months later, he opened Hamilton Flower Shop in Abington and worked there until he retired for a second time in July.
In the 1980s, Mr. Richardson had another flower business, the Rose Gallery, on Belfield Avenue in Logan. Later, he expanded that store to include a garden center.
“He didn’t like to work for anybody; he liked to be his own boss,” his daughter said.
Another daughter, Kimberly McKenzie-Lee, recalled that as a child, she would wake up at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning to go to a flower distributor market with her father. “My dad was just so instrumental in teaching me about so many things, about what it meant to run a business,” she said.
“Mediocre wasn’t OK for him,” she said. “He strived for excellence in everything he did. He always said if you wanted it done right, you have to do it yourself.”
Both daughters recalled helping out in their father’s stores as children. “We were standing on boxes, running the cash register,” Richardson-Glover said.
Mr. Richardson, often wearing in his signature cowboy hat, loved to dance, enjoyed traveling and going out to dinner and was an Eagles fan.
Mr. Richardson was known for his generosity, often donating money of some of his merchandise to others in need, friends said.
“If there was a fire and a family lost three or four people in the fire, or any terrible tragedy, he would call and say, 'Get a hold of that family and see if they need help with the funerals," recalled Thera Martin, a former radio host at WURD Radio who knew Mr. Richardson well. "Tell them I’m taking care of the all the flowers. He would do that maybe three or four times a year.”
Mr. Richardson received a number of awards and citations, including a Timeless Pillar of the Community Award from the National Action Network, a Paul Robeson Freedom Fighter Award, a Recognition of Service Award from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department, the Men Making a Difference Award from Mothers in Charge, and a Heroes of the Community Award from the 35th Police District Advisory Council, among many more.
In addition to his daughters, Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Barbara Courtney Richardson; sons, William Jr., Antonio and Mark; and step-daughters, Pamela Ray and Cynthia Dudley; three sisters and three brothers. A daughter, Doretha, Richardson and a sister and brother died earlier.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Triumph Baptist Church, 1648 Hunting Park Avenue. Friends may call for a viewing between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Burial is private.