But Stephens, who used to write for the Wall Street Journal and still retains a bit of that fiscal conservatism in his bloodstream, was upset that someone called him a bedbug. He must have been told about it by someone else who follows Karpf, or spend an inordinate amount of time Googling his own name to see if he’s been mentioned anywhere. When he found out that he’d been compared to an insect, he sent an email to the tweeter inviting him to come over to his house and call him a bug to his face. It was very old fashioned and kind of sweet, offering face-to-face conversation and a meeting with Stephens’ wife and kids.