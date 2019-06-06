There are many fine charter schools in Pennsylvania that are doing a good job educating our kids. According to a just-released report conducted by Stanford University, cyber charters are not among them. All schools ought to be held to high standards, but Pennsylvania’s charter school oversight from Harrisburg is spotty at best. It’s time for the state to enforce standards or end tax-payer subsidies.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- The Trumps visit the Queen
- GOP redistricting in black and white
- Bagging plastic bags
