A cartoon about the Trump family’s visit to Queen Elizabeth earlier this week brought me more, um, reaction than usual. Much more. My emails were filled with criticism, including a profane insult. And then, there were even more — from people who liked it. “Go get him,” they said. Looking at the coverage of the D-Day anniversary ceremony at Normandy Beach made me wonder what the men who died there would be thinking about the state of our democracy that they gave their lives to protect.