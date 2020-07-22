Yes, I know. Donald Trump has so far only rumbled about sending federal law enforcement forces to more American cities, including Philadelphia, to “protect federal property.” And yes, we might look a mess with protests, police tear gassing, the city planning raids on homeless encampments, trash piling up, and gun violence surging. Still, Trump’s rumble reads like a threat of invasion. If he were smart, Trump would, as the Wall Street editorial page suggests, just let any mayhem continue and let cities “live with the consequences.” In Philadelphia things were quieting down, but more armed federal agents arriving would send conflict back to the streets.