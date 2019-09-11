What can we do to offer refuge for the Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian? Apparently make them go find their paperwork, for starters. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that in order to enter the U.S., any Bahamians seeking refuge from Dorian’s destruction must present “totally proper documentation.” I thought Republicans wanted to cut through paperwork and red tape, not to create more. Our president, the captain of compassion, has other ideas.