As someone who has been mugged at gunpoint (though I did not ask to verify that the weapon was real), I am all in favor of having a robust police force to keep the peace. Having officers openly disparage 40% of the city’s population for their race does not seem like the primo way of winning hearts and minds in what is going to be a tough fight to take back the city’s streets for all its citizens black or white.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Presidential slogans for 2020
- Philly’s Anti-Violence Plan
- Opposition research dirt
- For more editorial cartoons, visit inquirer.com/opinion/cartoons/.