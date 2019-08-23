This week’s head-spinning story was Philadelphia Police chief Richard Ross’s abrupt resignation after allegations surfaced that he’d botched the handling of sexual harassment claims in his department. In addition, a female police detective filed a lawsuit in June that claims the department “maintains a grossly sexist culture” that included frequent harassment and groping. The stories make the Philadelphia’s police roundhouse sound more like a frat house than a place dedicated to “honor, service, integrity” as its mission statement states.