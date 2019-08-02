This is especially relevant when it comes to immigrants, who prevented population loss in 19 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, according to a 2019 report from the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Stateline initiative. Clearfield, Erie, Indiana, Lycoming, Somerset, and Snyder counties were among the communities where influxes of immigrants between 2017 and 2018 cut population loss by at least 10%. Hispanics in particular have played a major part. A series of 2018 articles in the Daily Item, a newspaper serving the Central Susquehanna Valley, highlighted this trend: “Pennsylvania’s Hispanic population has increased by 137 percent — up 540,000 in the past 17 years — with even higher increases in three of four Valley counties in the same time frame.”