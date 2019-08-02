Census Champions are often community leaders that are already trusted resources in their neighborhoods and social circles. This includes block captains, teachers, religious leaders, committee people, and elected officials, and a person doesn’t need to have an official title to get involved. Maybe it's someone who works at the corner store, is the go-to person on the block when the power's out or who knows all of the parents at their local playground. Anyone that is embedded into their community, whatever that may look like, is needed to deliver the census so that all Philadelphians can complete it with confidence.