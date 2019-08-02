The Census Bureau promises anonymity and confidentiality for questionnaire responses. This guarantee, however, faces an uphill battle countering pervasive skepticism toward giving the government personal information. “Every time…I do something [that] involves me putting a debit card number in, or my social in…before I even do it, I ponder on it, I think about it, like, do I really want to do this?” a man in Philadelphia told us. Another interviewee cautioned that sharing personal information over a mobile device could enable the government to “monitor you for drug activity or something.”